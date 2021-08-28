NWSL Golden Boot race is heating up in the final stretch of the regular season

The golden boot race in the National Women’s Soccer League is taking shape as the final third of the regular season is underway. You can catch all the action Sunday on Paramount+ with four games featuring some of the top scorers in the league. Three players — all featured on Sunday’s slate — are currently tied in first place with seven goals, while others are still in the chase with six goals. Let’s take a look at three players involved in the golden boot race and some of their goals as they heat up the scoring in the league as the season enters the final stretch.