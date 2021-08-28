Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Fuel Reconciliation Rumors, Leave 'Donda' Event Holding Hands

By Catherine Armecin
International Business Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian and Kanye West fueled rumors among fans that they were back together with her appearance at his latest "Donda" listening party. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star, 40, arrived at the Chicago event Thursday wearing a Balenciaga Haute Couture wedding dress, Page Six reported. West and his estranged wife were reportedly spotted holding hands as they left Soldier Field together following the 44-year-old rapper's third stadium event for his still-unreleased 10th studio album.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Kim And Kanye#Us Weekly#Tmz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Family Relationshipscodelist.biz

Wow! That’s how much Rob and Kim Kardashian’s kids resemble each other.

These three could also be siblings! Since the separation from rapper Kanye West (43), Kim Kardashian (40) seems to focus even more on her family. She regularly gives her fans insights into her private life: Recently, the model spent a day with his brother Robert (34) and his daughter Dream (4). The children also seemed to enjoy themselves magnificently: Kim shared a few sugar-sweet snapshots of the kids – and the similarity of the three was hard to miss!
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Why Kim Kardashian Complained About Lamar Odom's Bad Breath

While Kim Kardashian has certainly stirred a lot of controversy in the past, she's usually not the kind of person who will say something controversial. In fact, the reality star is quite careful with her words. But when it comes to her family, Kim has made it pretty clear that when you're in, she'll defend you with all she's got — but when you're out, all bets are off the table.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

You Won't Believe How Much Kanye West Has Made From His DONDA Events

Watch: Kanye West Sings Emotional Song About Losing Family. "Can't Tell Me Nothing" about Kanye West's business prowess. The Grammy winner has raked in an estimated $12 million solely from his series of DONDA listening parties, according to Billboard. Ye debuted a rough cut of his 10th studio album on July 22 during a sold-out concert at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta. Estranged wife Kim Kardashian and their four children were in attendance, as well as Khloe Kardashian and 42,000 other fans. Each general audience member paid between $25 and $100 for a ticket, and the concert event live-streamed on Apple Music for free.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Kim Kardashian Wears Mask With Zipper Face Holes To Support Ex Kanye West

Serving Rubber Man from “American Horror Story” couture, Kim Kardashian wore one of her most extra outfits to date to support Kanye West. The reality TV star went above and beyond to show that family and fashion come first even in a post-Kimye world. On Thursday, Kardashian attended the second listening event for the rapper’s forthcoming and much-delayed new album, “Donda,” at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where he is reportedly living until his new project is completed.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Every Time the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Shut Down Pregnancy Speculation: Kourtney, Kylie and More

Clapping back! Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more of the famous family haven’t hesitated to clear the air when it comes to pregnancy rumors. Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi with Travis Scott in February 2018, and three years later, sparked speculation that baby No. 2 was on the way. However, she seemingly shut down the rumors with a handful of Instagram Stories in July 2021, when she appeared to sip an alcoholic drink and ate fish.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Kanye West and Irina Shayk called it quits: report

Kanye West and Irina Shayk have reportedly called it quits. Multiple sources confirmed to People magazine in a report published Saturday that the short relationship between the 35-year-old model and the 44-year-old rapper has ended. "It was never a serious thing that took off," one source told the outlet. "Kanye...
CelebritiesNew York Post

Inside Kanye West’s childhood home with his beloved late mother Donda

Kanye West is coming home again. The controversial rapper is still working on his much-anticipated new album, “Donda,” inspired by his late mother and, possibly, his childhood home in Chicago. Over the weekend, the 44-year-old hip-hop trailblazer sent fans a cryptic tease of the house as the long-delayed release of...
CelebritiesPosted by
DesignerzCentral

Kim Kardashian ‘hurt’ with ex Kanye West airing dirty laundry

Kim Kardashian is allegedly not happy with her ex Kanye West airing their dirty laundry in his songs, a report says. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West remain amicable following their split. The exes co-parent their four children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. However, she allegedly didn’t like him talking about their failed marriage in his songs.
CelebritiesIn Style

Kim Kardashian and Saint West Matched in Matrix-Style Outfits

Celebrities coordinating outfits with their kids is nothing new, but Kim Kardashian took matching to an entirely different place in her latest Instagram post. New photos show Kardashian and her 5-year-old son, Saint West, in coordinating Matrix-appropriate getups, both of them clad in sleek all-black everything after Kanye West's recent Donda listening party.

Comments / 0

Community Policy