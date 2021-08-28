Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Fuel Reconciliation Rumors, Leave 'Donda' Event Holding Hands
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West fueled rumors among fans that they were back together with her appearance at his latest "Donda" listening party. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star, 40, arrived at the Chicago event Thursday wearing a Balenciaga Haute Couture wedding dress, Page Six reported. West and his estranged wife were reportedly spotted holding hands as they left Soldier Field together following the 44-year-old rapper's third stadium event for his still-unreleased 10th studio album.www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0