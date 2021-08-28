Cancel
Cooper Criswell Joins The Show As The Angels Get Set For Interleague Action Against San Diego

By Dominick Lorenz
Halos Heaven
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a dismal end to a 10-game road trip that saw the Angels drop two of three to the worst team in the American League (Baltimore Orioles), the Halos will stumble back to Angel Stadium to begin a mini two-game series against the San Diego Padres. Currently sitting three games under .500, the Angels are 10 games out of an AL Wild Card berth, which is evidently escaping their grasp at an extremely fast rate. On the other side of the equation, the Padres come into tonight struggling as well, losers of nine of their last 11 games, and 8-14 overall in the month of August. The NL West competitor found success early this season battling with the Giants and Dodgers for the divisional lead, but now find themselves two games behind the Cincinnati Reds for the final national League playoff spot.

