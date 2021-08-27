Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Panthers highlights: WR Terrace Marshall Jr. scores first NFL touchdown

By Anthony Rizzuti
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10rlnv_0bfK6jRf00

Fans at Bank of America Stadium were waiting for a sigh of relief from the Carolina Panthers offense on Friday night. They got one from wideout Terrace Marshall Jr.

The rookie receiver continued his sparkling summer by scoring his first professional touchdown in the second quarter of the preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Marshall Jr. took the quick pass from quarterback Sam Darnold, got behind the wall of blockers and pushed 13 yards into the end zone for the score.

Carolina’s 2021 second-round pick will seemingly be worth every ounce of that investment and more. But for now, he has the Panthers up 10-0 with a little over eight minutes left in the first half.

Gallery

Panthers 2021 training camp: Best photos from the summer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h2Q78_0bfK6jRf00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

32K+
Followers
65K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Wr#Bank Of America Stadium#Panthers#Gallery Panthers 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ Sam Darnold sends warning to Trevor Lawrence, rookie QBs

Sam Darnold is starting all over again with his new team, the Carolina Panthers. After three years in the NFL, Darnold knows what pressure is at this level. He definitely is also empathetic of the impact of hype on rookie quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones, which is why he’s got a warning for all these first-year quarterbacks, and that’s to not to allow the high praises on their skills and talent influence their mental approach to the game.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Panthers Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Raiders

The Carolina Panthers agreed to a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday night that will send a veteran linebacker across the country just a few weeks before the start of the regular season. The Panthers announced that they sent linebacker Denzel Perryman and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Why did the Carolina Panthers release WR David Moore?

David Moore’s tenure with the Carolina Panthers didn’t last long, but why did the wide receiver not make it through into the regular season?. One of the more enticing free-agent pickups by the Carolina Panthers was the acquisition of David Moore. The wide receiver emerged as a valuable contributor and a trusted target of quarterback Russell Wilson on the Seattle Seahawks, with new general manager Scott Fitterer putting his previous knowledge of the player to good use by bringing him on board.
NFLBleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2021: Christian McCaffrey and Safest Players to Draft No. 1

Successful fantasy-football drafting requires a lot of speculation and a fair amount of risk-taking. However, there's a big difference between betting on a boom-or-bust prospect in the middle rounds and gambling with a first-round selection. If you're fortunate enough to own the No. 1 pick in your fantasy draft, you...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Royce Freeman offers the Carolina Panthers something different at RB

Royce Freeman could offer the Carolina Panthers something different at running back after he was claimed by the team off waivers this week. The Carolina Panthers picked up another eye-catching veteran off the waiver wire on Thursday in the form of Royce Freeman, who was cut by the Denver Broncos after making their initial 53-man roster.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

5 huge mismatches the NY Jets have against the Carolina Panthers

New York Jets DT Quinnen Williams vs. Carolina Panthers LG Pat Elflein. The Carolina Panthers do not have a good offensive line. Outside of impressive right tackle Taylor Moton, their other four starters each offer subpar track records of production over the past two seasons. This gives the New York...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers highlights: K Ryan Santoso good from 52 yards on first attempt

The Carolina Panthers impromptu kicking competition is officially underway, and it’s 1-0 in favor of the new guy. Ryan Santoso got the first crack at position on Friday night against the Steelers, starting off the game by launching a touchback through the back of the end zone. In his second test, the 6-foot-5, 260-pounder was successful (with a little help from the right upright) on a long 52-yard field goal.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Panthers Reportedly Claim Former Broncos Running Back

Earlier this week, the Denver Broncos said goodbye to running back Royce Freeman. It didn’t take long for the Panthers to swoop in. The Carolina Panthers claimed Freeman off waivers on Thursday, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. He joins a running backs unit that already features Christian McCaffrey and Chuba...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

6 college prospects the Carolina Panthers should watch closely in 2021

The 2021 draft class is yet to take the field in a competitive setting, but with the college season underway who should the Carolina Panthers be keeping a close eye on?. Watching the Carolina Panthers rebuild has been impressive when you consider how competitive this team was in 2020. They are now coming out the other side and expected to be in the mix for a wildcard spot if Sam Darnold lives up to expectations.
NFLchatsports.com

5 burning questions facing the Carolina Panthers secondary in 2021

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports) Donte Jackson, A.J. Bouye and Jaycee Horn. What are some burning questions facing the Carolina Panthers secondary as they look to become a real force during the 2021 season?. It could be an exciting 2021 season where the Carolina Panthers are concerned. Outside of one or...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 winners and 3 losers from the Carolina Panthers initial 53-man roster

Who are the three winners and three losers from the Carolina Panthers’ initial 53-man roster ahead of the 2021 season?. The Carolina Panthers are just a little over a week away from opening up the 2021 NFL season against the New York Jets, and the roster is officially down to 53-players in addition to the practice squad, which can fill up to 16 spots.
NFLWRAL

Poll: Carolina Panthers fans spend less at games than other NFL fans

A Finance Buzz poll suggests Panthers loyalists may be more thrifty than other NFL fans. In fact, a survey of 1,500 fans representing every team in the league placed the Carolina Panthers at the very bottom of the list when it comes to amount spent at football games. Panthers fans...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Panthers Hosted WR Alex Erickson On A Visit

The Carolina Panthers hosted free agent WR Alex Erickson on a visit on Friday, according to Field Yates. Erickson, 28, signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He was entering the final year of a three-year, $1.62 million contract when he agreed to a two-year contract is worth $4.68 million in 2018.

Comments / 0

Community Policy