Marcus Peters says playing for Ravens brought his joy back, hopes to finish career in Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens have been known to have one of the best cultures in the NFL. Almost everyone who plays for or works for the organization has glowing reviews about Baltimore, and it shows in the on-field play as well as the off-field camaraderie.

The Ravens dropped their latest episode of “Ravens Wired“, which followed multiple players as they were “mic’d up” throughout games and practices. One of the defensive stars highlighted was cornerback Marcus Peters, who in an interview portion of the video had high praise for Baltimore, saying that the organization feels like a family, and that he hopes to finish his career with the Ravens.

Baltimore has long been a place where veterans have enjoyed playing, especially after coming over from a new team. Peters is a great fit for what the Ravens do defensively, as his instinctive play style has turned the tide of multiple games in Baltimore’s favor. He’s also been a wonderful addition to the Ravens’ locker room, as his personality and passion is what Baltimore looks for in a player.

Peters was acquired by the Ravens in October of 2018, marking the third team that he had played for in his first five seasons. However, it seems that the veteran has found a home in Baltimore. He signed a three year, $42 million extension in December of 2019 which expires after the 2022 season. If Peters had it his way, his comments indicate that he’d like to sign another contract with the team once his current one comes to an end, continuing a great chapter of his NFL career.