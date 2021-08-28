Emergency regulation will require all students, faculty in NY to wear masks in school buildings

The New York State Department of Health has filed an emergency regulation requiring all students, faculty and staff of schools to wear masks inside school buildings.

The department released a statement on Friday night saying,

Earlier in the week, Governor Kathy Hochul said she was directing the State Department of Health to institute a universal mask requirement in schools.

This comes after the previous administration said the decision would be left up to local districts.

It is a different tune at this year's back-to-school party in East New York.

