Emergency regulation will require all students, faculty in NY to wear masks in school buildings
The New York State Department of Health has filed an emergency regulation requiring all students, faculty and staff of schools to wear masks inside school buildings. The department released a statement on Friday night saying, "The Department has filed an emergency regulation requiring all students, faculty and staff of all public and private schools (P-12) in New York State to wear masks inside school buildings. Public and private schools/districts across the State have been notified by the Department." Earlier in the week, Governor Kathy Hochul said she was directing the State Department of Health to institute a universal mask requirement in schools. This comes after the previous administration said the decision would be left up to local districts. ALSO READ | Uncertainty still swirling as NYC students set to head back to school
It is a different tune at this year's back-to-school party in East New York.
