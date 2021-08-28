Chrissy Teigen Made This "Magic" Face Oil Sell Out Overnight — and a Year Later, It's Finally Back in Stock

Chrissy Teigen has been very open with her fans in recent months and in a recent post she admitted that she was pretty much a "functioning alcoholic" around the time she met her husband John Legend. After the heartbreaking loss of their third child, Jack, in October 2020, the former Sports Illustrated model has been airing her thoughts on ways she's changed since, including opening up about her giving up alcohol. When Teigen quickly found herself on the "canceled" list of celebrities who have been nixed by society, especially so soon after losing her son, she's been incredibly transparent with the healing process.