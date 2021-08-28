Cancel
Chrissy Teigen Made This "Magic" Face Oil Sell Out Overnight — and a Year Later, It's Finally Back in Stock

By Eva Thomas
In Style
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast November, an unassuming 1-ounce bottle of facial oil went viral after Chrissy Teigen waxed poetic about it on her Instagram Stories. In the few short hours after her post, stores across the country sold out of their entire stock. Months went by, and the waitlist for the Le Prunier Plum Oil that Teigen called "magic" grew exponentially. But now, nearly one year later, the beauty oil is finally back in stock. (We've been checking every day since to make sure we didn't miss it.)

