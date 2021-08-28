Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

'I'm not that bad!' | Looking back on the times Dale Hansen got roasted from Jerry Jones (and viewers)

Posted by 
WFAA
WFAA
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qwxjR_0bfK5OD900

There are many ways to show someone love and respect - and sometimes that means giving them a good old-fashioned roast.

That was true for WFAA's Dale Hansen, who was once-upon-a-time subjected to ridicule made to be be the butt of every joke.

After more than 38 years as a sportscaster and one of the most recognizable faces in the sports world and D-FW, Hansen will step away on Sept. 2.

Over the course of his career, he's used to being roasted by fellow sportscasters, celebrities - even Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Ahead of his retirement, WFAA took a look back at exactly that moment when Jones took some good-natured jabs at Dale. (Watch the video below or in the player above.)

Also, if you’re familiar with the popular trend of celebrity’s reading mean tweets, you know we had to also include it.

As his legendary career ends, we thought it would not only funny, but a good release, to bring some light and laughter to the viewer comments, tweets and posts that were meant to bring Hansen pain.

And to do the honor’s of presenting those mean words , is none other than Hansen’s work bestie and friend WFAA Meteorologist Pete Delkus.

Enjoy! Hansen was a good sport!

Comments / 0

WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
29K+
Followers
343
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Troy Aikman’s Honest Admission

Troy Aikman spent his entire career playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but the Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t hold back when discussing his old team. Earlier this weekend, Aikman expressed some doubt regarding Dak Prescott’s injury status. “The Cowboys are downplaying it, but I think when your franchise quarterback is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dak Prescott Reveals What He Bought With Signing Bonus

Prescott revealed on Sunday night that he celebrated his rookie deal by getting some gas for his car and a snack or two. That appears modest compared to how he celebrated his latest extension. The Cowboys quarterback bought a Ferrari. “Probably dinner for the whole family and friends when they...
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
Dallas, TXWFAA

Dale Hansen Unplugged: 'I will always love you'

DALLAS — I've always been afraid of this day because I've always known this day was coming. My dad said that to me when my mom died, and now I understand just a little bit of what he felt that day. A part of me does die tonight — maybe...
CelebritiesDallas News

Dale Hansen once embarrassed me so badly that even I had to laugh. And more Dale stories ...

In a lifetime of put-downs, no one ever put me in my place as effectively as Dale Hansen once did. And he did it without saying a word. In 1998, he was the celebrity emcee and auctioneer at a Metroport Meals on Wheels fundraiser. I was his assistant emcee. What I didn’t yet know was that Hansen, who is retiring next week as the sports anchor at WFAA-TV after 38 years, didn’t, doesn’t and never will need an assistant emcee.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why Jerry Jones and the Cowboys Will Always Be a Mediocre Franchise

Colin Cowherd: “Dallas has two issues and they’ve had these now for several years. I’m amazed that Jerry Jones can’t spot them, and the only answer is EGO. This is the problem with men. If smart men are not acknowledging obvious stuff -- they see it they just got an EGO and they can’t get through it. Dallas has two problems: they pay ‘good’ players ‘GREAT’ money. That’s a death sentence in the NFL. Why does Dallas do that? Because of their second issue, they’ve become increasingly insular – ‘we don’t need any external voices, we have everything figured out here.’ When Dallas drafts players and pays them a lot, it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy. ‘OUR GUYS ARE GREAT!’, no, they’re ‘good’ and you’re just paying them ‘great’… The Cowboys are a family business, they need to bring in outside people to ask questions and push back and Dallas doesn’t do that. It’s too insular. The minute Jimmy Johnson and Bill Parcells pushed back it was ‘Nope! Get ‘em out of here!’ Those were the two best coaches they’ve ever had. The downside of Dallas is that none of this is going to change for a decade. Why? Number one, the Jones family has shown that they don’t want external voices. I’m not saying they’re dopes, I think Charlotte is the rock star in the organization, but she doesn’t do football. The second reason is Dak is going to be around for 8 or 9 years. He’s ‘good’ but I don’t think he’s great. In this league there’s four components that matter: owner, GM, coach, and quarterback, and three of those in Dallas probably aren’t changing for 8 years. The one that will, coach, Jerry Jones has shown a reluctance to hire somebody who will push back. He basically wants someone who will listen to him. The way to go from good to great is always the same answer -- you need another voice in the room. Another man or woman who will push back and say 'let me get you a new set of eyes and a fresh pair of ears here.' Dallas won't do that and that's why, according to executives, they are right in the middle of the lesser conference. They’re AVERAGE.” (Full Segment Above)
NFL247Sports

Dallas Cowboys: Jerry Jones expects team to show 'good' version of itself that fans never saw in 2020

Expectations have been relatively high for the Dallas Cowboys each of the past two seasons, but the team -- bitten by injuries, poor defensive play and other factors on each occasion -- enters the 2021 without having reached the playoffs since the 2018 campaign. Longtime Cowboys general manager and owner Jerry Jones is confident that the franchise's luck will change this year, however, as the less than a week now remains before the team kicks off its season at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL247Sports

Dak Prescott injury: Mike McCarthy says Dallas Cowboys QB is 'full go'

During the entirety of fall camp for the Dallas Cowboys, one major question lingered: Will franchise quarterback Dak Prescott be ready to go in Week 1?. Well, it seems as if Dallas fans can breathe a sigh of relief. According to Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that there are no restrictions on Prescott anymore.
CelebritiesPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

The Watchdog: Dale Hansen once embarrassed me so badly that even I had to laugh. And more Dale stories ...

In a lifetime of put-downs, no one ever put me in my place as effectively as Dale Hansen once did. And he did it without saying a word. In 1998, he was the celebrity emcee and auctioneer at a Metroport Meals on Wheels fundraiser. I was his assistant emcee. What I didn’t yet know was that Hansen, who is retiring next week as the sports anchor at WFAA-TV after 38 years, didn’t, doesn’t and never will need an assistant emcee.
NFL247Sports

Dallas Cowboys: Jerry Jones expects team to show 'good' version of itself that fans never saw in 2020

Expectations have been relatively high for the Dallas Cowboys each of the past two seasons, but the team -- bitten by injuries, poor defensive play and other factors on each occasion -- enters the 2021 without having reached the playoffs since the 2018 campaign. Longtime Cowboys general manager and owner Jerry Jones is confident that the franchise's luck will change this year, however, as the less than a week now remains before the team kicks off its season at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy