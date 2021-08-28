Pokemon Trading Card Game releases the Sword & Shield -Evolving Skies expansion in the game
The card game from The Pokémon Company International, Pokemon Trading Card Game is getting a new expansion named Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies which has been released at participating retailers around the world. With this expansion, players of this strategy game will be able to enjoy fan-favorite Eevee and all of its Evolutions in the same set. Some Eevee Evolutions will have Battle Styles, including Single Strike Flareon VMAX, Rapid Strike Vaporeon VMAX, Rapid Strike Sylveon VMAX, and Single Strike Umbreon VMAX.gamingonphone.com
Comments / 0