Pokemon Trading Card Game releases the Sword & Shield -Evolving Skies expansion in the game

Pokemon Masters Ex is one of the most successful Pokémon games ever released for the mobile platform. Most of the Pokémon games in the market today focus on individual skills, stats, and their evolution. But, Pokémon Masters Ex has a big emphasis on Trainers and their skills rather than the Pokémon themselves. Throughout the campaign, players will face various trainers, recruits and upgrade the current ones. One might be a little confused about us discussing trainers when he has come to learn about evolving the Pokémon. The fact that both of them has a big co-relation and are interdependent. In this article, we shall explain how to evolve a Pokémon in Pokemon Masters EX.