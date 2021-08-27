Thursday Crash Involving Semi Injures One, Closes Interstate 70
An accident on Interstate 70 Thursday critically injured a driver and shut down the interstate for several hours. According to Colorado State Patrol, Thursday afternoon a semi-truck struck a pick up pulling a trailer that had broken down and was stopped on the I-70 shoulder near Georgetown. The CSP says the driver suffered critical injuries and was helicoptered from the scene. The crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 for about five hours between Silverthorn and Georgetown.95rockfm.com
