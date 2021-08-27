Thursday Crash Involving Semi Injures One, Closes Interstate 70

A young man on vacation with his family was shot defending his baby as another young man on vacation came in wielding a gun. Dustin Wakefield was tragically at the wrong place at the wrong time on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, when all he was trying to do was enjoy a meal while on vacation. The 22-year-old construction worker who lives in Castle Rock was shot by a 22-year-old man from Georgia who was also in town on vacation.