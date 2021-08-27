U.S. Marine from Logansport killed in Afghanistan attack
A Logansport High School graduate was one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in the deadly suicide bombing at the Kabul airport on Thursday. Corporal Humberto Sanchez, 22, was stationed in Afghanistan and aiding the withdrawal at the airport when a suicide bomber carried a heavier-than-usual load of about 25 pounds of explosives, loaded with shrapnel, into the departure zone. At least 169 Afghans were also killed in the blast.www.kokomotribune.com
