PG&E’s new “fast trip” feature a cause of more frequent and longer power outages

In recent years, Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) has been held at fault in several major fire disasters in northern California – the 2015 Butte fire, the 2017 Nuns and possibly Tubbs fire, the 2019 Camp fire, the 2020 Zogg fire in Shasta County and perhaps others. Lawsuits and a plethora of bad publicity have been well documented, forcing the utility giant to take additional measures to combat future disasters – some put in place as mitigation in legal decisions, and some pro-active to increase what they call “situational awareness.”