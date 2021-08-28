PG&E’s new “fast trip” feature a cause of more frequent and longer power outages
In a late Friday afternoon email to customers, PG&E provided an explanation for the increased power outages occurring in the foothills these past few weeks. A new feature called “fast trip” is designed to “quickly and automatically turn off power if an object strikes a line or there is an issue with the equipment.” The shutoff affects an entire circuit, resulting in several hundred or more customers losing power for hours.yubanet.com
