Jeff Davis calls for voluntary evacuation of low-lying areas

Effective: 2021-09-02 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jeff Davis; Pecos; Presidio; Reeves; Ward The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Brewster County in southwestern Texas Southeastern Jeff Davis County in southwestern Texas Northwestern Pecos County in southwestern Texas Northeastern Presidio County in southwestern Texas Southeastern Reeves County in southwestern Texas Central Ward County in western Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 630 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to heavy showers and thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area as this area saw plenty of rainfall last night. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pecos, Alpine, Fort Davis, Barstow, Saragosa, Balmorhea Lake, Camp Mitre Peak, Alpine-Casparis Municipal Airport, Verhalen, Firestone Test Track, Star Mountain, Toyah Lake, B F Goodrich Testing Track, Pecos Municipal Airport, Coyanosa and Paisano Pass.