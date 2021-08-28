Cancel
Jennings, LA

Jeff Davis calls for voluntary evacuation of low-lying areas

By Doris Maricle
Lake Charles American Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJENNINGS – Jeff Davis Parish emergency officials are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Ida as it makes its way to the Gulf of Mexico with a major landfall projected late Sunday or early Monday near Vermilion Bay. A voluntary evacuation has been called for low-lying areas in Jeff Davis...

