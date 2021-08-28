Sources: Suspect in custody in fatal stabbing of Mount Vernon DPW worker

Sources say a city employee brazenly stabbed another city employee to death on East Third Street.



Police discovered the victim nearby and took him to the hospital, where he later died. Investigators haven't released the name of the victim or suspect but sources say the suspect is in custody.



Police have not confirmed details, saying their investigation is ongoing.



They are looking for a motive. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Vernon Detectives Bureau at 914-665-2510.



The incident apparently is not work-related.