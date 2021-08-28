Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cerro Gordo County, IA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cerro Gordo, Worth by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Iowa. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cerro Gordo; Worth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR EASTERN WORTH AND NORTHEASTERN CERRO GORDO COUNTIES At 805 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Manly, or 11 miles northeast of Mason City, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northwood, Manly, Plymouth, Kensett, Grafton, Rock Falls, Bolan and Northwood Municipal. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Grafton, IA
County
Worth County, IA
City
Mason City, IA
City
Rock Falls, IA
County
Cerro Gordo County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Wind Gust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Reuters

Argentine players to play against Brazil despite isolation order

SAO PAULO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Three Argentine footballers accused of breaking Brazil’s quarantine laws are set to play in Sunday’s World Cup qualifier between the two sides, even though Brazil’s health regulator ordered their immediate isolation just hours earlier. The official line ups published by the South American Football...

Comments / 0

Community Policy