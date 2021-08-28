Severe Weather Statement issued for Allamakee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern Iowa. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allamakee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL CLAYTON AND SOUTH CENTRAL ALLAMAKEE COUNTIES At 806 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near McGregor, or near Prairie Du Chien, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Monona, McGregor, Marquette, Farmersburg, Froelich, Spook Cave Campground, National, Beula, Giard, Effigy Mounds, Watson and J Wood Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH