Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cerro Gordo, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Iowa. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cerro Gordo; Worth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR EASTERN WORTH AND NORTHEASTERN CERRO GORDO COUNTIES At 805 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Manly, or 11 miles northeast of Mason City, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northwood, Manly, Plymouth, Kensett, Grafton, Rock Falls, Bolan and Northwood Municipal. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH