ZOO UPDATE: Autumn Adventure Play Zone is back
Fall is almost here, and change is in the air. Days grow shorter, leaves crisp and fall, and Riverside Discovery Center has an exciting announcement for you all. We are proud to once again introduce our Autumn Adventure Play Zone to the community. This fan favorite area first debuted at RDC in 2019, and after a year-long absence, it is back and better than ever! This sprawling and engaging activity zone is designed with one goal in mind: for kids and families to wear themselves out and have a blast from start to finish.starherald.com
