MVP League standouts to continue track careers in college
Five Loudoun standouts from the MVP League track and field club will further their education and continue their athletic careers in college this fall. Vannie Coles (John Champe High School) is committed to North Carolina A&T, Dylan Scarnato (Tuscarora) will compete for the University of Tennessee, Demetrius Summers (Dominion) is headed to Norfolk State University, while twins Chris Rollinson and Christian Rollinson (John Champe) will compete for Iowa Central Junior College,www.loudountimes.com
