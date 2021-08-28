Cancel
Loudoun County, VA

MVP League standouts to continue track careers in college

By Times-Mirror Staff Report
Loudoun Times.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive Loudoun standouts from the MVP League track and field club will further their education and continue their athletic careers in college this fall. Vannie Coles (John Champe High School) is committed to North Carolina A&T, Dylan Scarnato (Tuscarora) will compete for the University of Tennessee, Demetrius Summers (Dominion) is headed to Norfolk State University, while twins Chris Rollinson and Christian Rollinson (John Champe) will compete for Iowa Central Junior College,

