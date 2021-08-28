MVP League standouts to continue track careers in college

Willard Scott, who forecast the weather for NBC's "Today" show for more than three decades and spent 65 years at NBC, has died, Al Roker said in an Instagram post on Saturday. "We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris," Roker captioned a series of heartwarming photos of him and Scott.