Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Aaliyah's Uncle Suggests He Wanted To Go After R. Kelly But "Wasn't A Hardcore Criminal"

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many music lovers know of Barry Hankerson as some nefarious character who has been holding onto Aaliyah's catalog for decades, he has had quite an influential career in the music industry. Hankerson would be instrumental in developing R. Kelly's career early on, and it was him that introduced his young niece to the twenty-something singer. The pair were encouraged to work on music together, and soon, Kelly reportedly coerced Aaliyah into a sexual relationship.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 16

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
Person
R Kelly
Person
Rickey Smiley
Person
Barry Hankerson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hardcore#Muslim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesComplex

R. Kelly Is Reportedly Having a Difficult Time Finding Someone to Buy His Publishing Catalog

​​​​​​R. Kelly is reportedly in desperate need of money and is looking to sell his entire catalog for below market value just to make ends meet. Earlier this month, R. Kelly’s lawyer Devereaux Cannick revealed that the singer funds are “depleted” at a court hearing, requesting free trial transcripts for his client. According to Billboard, Kelly’s catalog generates around $1.7 million a year in the United States but only a small portion of this amount actually hits Kelly’s account. This in addition to his ongoing criminal cases and civil battles leaves the singer strapped for cash.
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

Aaliyah’s mom blasts book promoter for defiling late singer’s grave

Someone has rocked the boat of Aaliyah’s memorial. Diane Haughton, the mother of the late “Rock the Boat” singer, is calling out an intruder for disturbing the R&B star’s gravesite in order to “promote a book” ahead of the 20th anniversary of her fatal airplane crash. “First and foremost, I...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Could Only Do A "Verzuz" With R. Kelly

As Hip Hop is still reeling from the high of seeing The LOX and Dipset on the last Verzuz, conversations have already begun about future appearances. The Breakfast Club has weighed in with their opinions of who should show face on the popular series for over a year, and when Nick Cannon paid them a visit, they questioned the media mogul about who he believes would be able to match the talents of his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.
CelebritiesPosted by
Vibe

Dame Dash Opens Up About His Beef With Hype Williams, His Lasting Love For Aaliyah, And His Take On R. Kelly

On Wednesday (Aug. 25), fans of Aaliyah celebrated her legacy and the 20-year anniversary of the R&B singer’s untimely passing in an airplane crash by listening to her recently rereleased music. However, for Dame Dash, her boyfriend at the time of her death, the memory of the star affectionately known as “Baby Girl” lives on forever. “There hasn’t been one day since she’s passed, not one, in 20 years, that I haven’t heard her name, heard her record, or seen a picture of her. Every single day she’s present in my life and I feel lucky for that,” the Roc-A-Fella Records...
Celebritiesthesource.com

Azriel Clary Is Set To Testify Against R. Kelly In Court

Azriel Clary is set to testify against R. Kelly despite what her family describes as alleged harassment to scare her. Clary’s father, Angelo, tells TMZ that his daughter made up her own mind to testify. As a result, they are victims of harassment at their jobs and online, including doxxing.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

R. Kelly Trial Addresses His Marriage To Aaliyah

Federal prosecutors have shared more details about R. Kelly‘s marriage to Aaliyah. The troubled singer appeared in court on August 18 for the beginning of his racketeering trial, where new insights were shed on his illegal marriage to the icon. More details below…. According to The New York Times, Attorney...
Celebritiesnewsitem.com

Woman weeps while testifying against R. Kelly about assault

NEW YORK (AP) — A key accuser at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial returned to the witness stand on Thursday, first claiming Kelly had a Girl Scout fetish and then weeping when a prosecutor asked her to read out loud from a journal entry describing how he allegedly beat and choked her the last time they were together in 2010.
CelebritiesBillboard

R. Kelly Trial: Former Employee Says Singer Fined Him $1,500 For This Disney World Mistake

The prosecution's twelfth witness took the stand on Thursday (Aug. 26) during the racketeering and sex trafficking trial of disgraced singer R. Kelly. The witness, Tom Arnold, was Kelly's tour and studio manager from 1998 through 2011 and traveled with Kelly all around the world. On the stand, he identified 19 other employees and associates of Kelly, including former accountant and manager Derrel McDavid, who has been named frequently throughout various testimonies and is currently facing charges related to Kelly's alleged crimes.
CelebritiesVulture

R. Kelly’s Tour Manager Was ‘Concerned’ About Aaliyah Relationship But Didn’t Stop It

As testimony in R. Kelly’s Brooklyn federal court sex-crimes trial came to an end for the week on Friday afternoon, more details emerged about how Kelly allegedly controlled his inner circle using their devotion, with the purported aim of preying on girls and women. Testimony from Kelly’s former road manager, Demetrius Smith, reflected an obligation to Kelly despite his deep reservations over the R&B star’s alleged sexual relationship with Aaliyah when she was in her early teens and he was in his mid-to-late 20s.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Dame Dash Reveals He Was Upset With Hype Williams Over Aaliyah's Death

On the anniversary of Aaliyah's death, Dame Dash is speaking about his former girlfriend. It was 20 years ago today (August 25) that Aaliyah lost her life in a tragic plane crash at 22-years-old. Throughout the day, fans and friends of the singer have come forward to pay tributes and recall fond memories, and Entertainment Tonight released an interview with Dame where he speaks about their relationship, her fear of flying, and why the singer's death made him upset with famed director Hype Williams.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Witnesses Reveal R. Kelly's Rules Inside His "Chocolate Factory" Studio

Witnesses have testified to the extent of R. Kelly's controlling set of rules that he implemented inside his Illinois mansion, during the singer's trial in Brooklyn. Several of Kelly's former employees say female guests had to wear baggy clothes, avoid eye contact with and not speak to other men, and not leave their room without permission from Kelly or one of his associates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy