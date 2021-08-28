Aaliyah's Uncle Suggests He Wanted To Go After R. Kelly But "Wasn't A Hardcore Criminal"

On Wednesday (Aug. 25), fans of Aaliyah celebrated her legacy and the 20-year anniversary of the R&B singer’s untimely passing in an airplane crash by listening to her recently rereleased music. However, for Dame Dash, her boyfriend at the time of her death, the memory of the star affectionately known as “Baby Girl” lives on forever. “There hasn’t been one day since she’s passed, not one, in 20 years, that I haven’t heard her name, heard her record, or seen a picture of her. Every single day she’s present in my life and I feel lucky for that,” the Roc-A-Fella Records...