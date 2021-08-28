Aaliyah's Uncle Suggests He Wanted To Go After R. Kelly But "Wasn't A Hardcore Criminal"
While many music lovers know of Barry Hankerson as some nefarious character who has been holding onto Aaliyah's catalog for decades, he has had quite an influential career in the music industry. Hankerson would be instrumental in developing R. Kelly's career early on, and it was him that introduced his young niece to the twenty-something singer. The pair were encouraged to work on music together, and soon, Kelly reportedly coerced Aaliyah into a sexual relationship.www.hotnewhiphop.com
