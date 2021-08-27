School Bus Driver Shortage In Jeffco Public Schools So Dire, Other Staff, Managers Driving Buses, Working 14-Hour Days
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – While schools are trying to prioritize learning in person, getting those students to class has become a challenge this year. Districts around Colorado – and the nation – are struggling with a shortage of school bus drivers, and in Jeffco Public Schools, the situation has become so dire, it’s bringing some employees to tears.denver.cbslocal.com
Comments / 1