TSHA Proves Why She’s an Artist to Watch with ‘OnlyL’ EP

Time Warp USA is bringing some techno heat from Nina Kraviz, Pan-Pot, Richie Hawtin, Âme, and more to New York City this fall. There are few parties in the techno scene that are quite as legendary as the ones that Time Warp throws. Fans of the underground sound have flocked to Germany for years to immerse themselves in the insane production and unreal beats from some of the scene’s top artists – but growth to other parts of the planet was also desired. Time Warp headed to New York in 2019 to bring an out-of-this-world experience for techno lovers, and after announcing that they would head to Brazil in 2022 they dropped the details that the USA would be receiving another show.