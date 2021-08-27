Cancel
TSHA Proves Why She’s an Artist to Watch with ‘OnlyL’ EP

By Jessica Masek
edmidentity.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTSHA gives her fans three emotive, intricate tracks to groove out to and reflect on in her newest EP, OnlyL – out now via Ninja Tune. London-based multi-instrumentalist, TSHA, is a master of blending genuine emotions into intoxicating dance floor anthems. She quickly drew attention with her intricate sounds and eventually made her way to big stages. After playing CRSSD Festival in 2020 and seeing fans buzz about her music, TSHA was basking in the love — that is, until the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and put an abrupt stop to live shows.

#Tsha#Electronic Music#Soundcloud#Tsha#Crssd Festival#Prospa#Jackfruit Radio#Flowers#Social Media
