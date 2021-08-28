Jupiter’s Gigantic Super Polar Cyclones Are Here To Stay

When the new James Webb Space Telescope is launched into orbit around our planet later this year, it won’t be just another tool for astronomers to explore the universe. With its cutting-edge spectroscopy technology, it will be able to peer out into the darkness of space and see distant objects in more detail than ever before — far more than its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope. It’s going to revolutionize our understanding of exoplanets, and it could even help us to learn about where we came from and where else in the universe might be habitable.