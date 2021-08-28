Jupiter’s Gigantic Super Polar Cyclones Are Here To Stay
Weizmann Institute scientists reveal how gigantic cyclones remain stable at both of Jupiter’s poles. Until recently, before NASA’s Juno space probe entered its orbit around the planet Jupiter, no one knew that powerful cyclones, approximately the size of Australia, rage across its polar regions. Jupiter’s storms, as opposed to their earthly variety, do not disperse, hardly change, and are clearly not associated with flying rooftops and damp weather reporters. In an article published recently in Nature Geoscience, researchers from the Weizmann Institute of Science reveal the mysteries of Jupiter’s cyclones: which forces are at work fixing these gargantuan storms to their polar locations, and why their numbers and locations remain more or less constant over time.scitechdaily.com
Comments / 0