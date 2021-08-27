Cancel
Georgia Health News: State Poison Center getting reports on misuse of drug amid Covid surge.

Cover picture for the articleThe misuse of an anti-parasite drug to treat or prevent Covid has spiked in recent weeks, leading to increased calls to poison centers. The CDC issued a health advisory Thursday warning doctors and the public about the use of ivermectin to treat the virus. The drug, used for roundworm infections and the mostly tropical disease known as river blindness, is not approved for Covid.

