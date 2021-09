As a general rule, I am a huge fan of tiki drinks. Like many people, I had only ever seen tiki drinks in movies or on TV. I had my first actual tiki cocktail when I was living in NYC, at a little bar called Milk & Honey. If you’ve heard of it, you’ll certainly know that it was one of the most influential bars in the 2000’s. It’s owner, Sasha Petraske, opened the bar on New Year’s Eve, 1999.