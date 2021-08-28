Cancel
East Hartford, CT

Mural near Town Hall will celebrate civil rights pioneers

By Anthony Branciforte / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 8 days ago
EAST HARTFORD — Local artists and other community members gathered Friday afternoon to collaborate on a mural commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, a project they said would help foster and celebrate diversity.

Located by the Main Street underpass near Town Hall, the mural is part of a broader effort by a Hartford-based nonprofit organization, the RiseUP Group, which seeks to uplift and educate youth in urban communities. The group is partnering with local organizations and leaders throughout the state to create 39 murals — one for each year of Martin Luther King’s life — commemorating King and other civil rights leaders, including his wife, Coretta

“Art is such a powerful tool to send a message, to communicate a message, and to make change,” said Matt Conway, RiseUp’s founder and executive director. “That’s why we wanted to use art as a tool to educate the state more on the civil rights history that we have here and also to come together to progress our state further, to have more diversity in our suburbs, to have more equality and more equity in our jobs and our careers.”

TRIBUTE TO RIGHTS LEADERS

WHAT: A mural near Town Hall depicting Martin Luther King and Coretta Scott King

ORGANIZERS: The RiseUP group, the town government, and the East Hartford Black Caucus

UNVEILING: 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3

Conway said murals have been completed in Manchester, West Hartford, Bloomfield, Torrington, and New Haven, while others are underway in Mansfield, Hamden, and Southington. He said the East Hartford mural will be unveiled 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.

RiseUP partnered with the town and the nonprofit East Hartford Black Caucus to secure community feedback and the funding to create the massive, north-facing mural, which, when completed, will feature portraits of the Kings using an array of vibrant colors. The project also includes the painted slogan, “Dream like a King.”

The organizers collaborated to raise more than $7,500, and Sustainable CT, a nonprofit organization that encourages communities to adopt environmentally friendly practices, matched those funds.

“We found that our vision for the Black Caucus in this community was fully in line with what they wanted to do with these murals,” said Vanessa Jenkins, a founding member of the caucus.

Jenkins said the fundraising process has “been so, so good in regard to getting the community involved” that there is enough money for a second mural, which she said could feature local leaders like Mary Johnson, the first Black elected official in town.

Artists Tiyah Thompson and Joshua Morgan of East Hartford and Michael Rice, of Hartford said they hoped their work would have a positive impact on the community. They noted that many residents will pass by the mural daily because of its location on Main Street.

“Everyone who lives in East Hartford passes down this street all the time so they can’t help but see it,” Morgan said.

Thompson said she was particularly happy that local children would view the mural.

“I really just want them to be able to look at these murals and reflect on themselves as well,” she said. “When it comes to Martin Luther King, his message is really timeless, so I want them to feel like that’s something they can reflect on.”

Rice said the artists wanted the mural to have maximum visibility, and he said its placement meant that it would be illuminated by the morning sun as commuters travel to work each day.

“We wanted our mural to make an impact in East Hartford,” he said.

As the professional artists painted the portraits of Martin Luther and Coretta Scott King, about a dozen community members, including Charish Shepherd, 13, painted the “Dream like a King” slogan on the underpass.

“Basically, it’s a step that the community is taking because we’re moving forward,” Shepherd said. “With all the tragedies that happened in the past, we’re seeing the alternative and how it’s bringing the community together.”

Comments / 0

 

