Seven months ago, the Oakland A’s traded away Khris Davis. But he returned this week, and Thursday afternoon he played his first game back with his old team. Davis left a powerful mark on the A’s during his first stint here. He ranks eighth in Oakland history in homers, including three straight years with 40+, and twice Athletics Nation voted him Team MVP. There was a time when he was the club’s biggest star, so seeing him back in a green-and-gold uniform was exciting on its own.