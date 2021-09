Let’s talk about tubular meat. Sausage stuffs itself with so much juicy, savory protein that it can snap when bitten. Undress that sausage from its casing, and it still wows, especially when it crumbles into pasta and eggs. So when your recipe calls for sausage and you already have Italian or breakfast sausage on hand, does it really matter which one you use? Sausage is sausage, no? Of course not! In one sense, the distinction between the two is simple: spices. But let’s cook and eat with all our senses.