Charge Against Local Liquor Store Employee Dismissed
An employee of Hometown Liquor Express appeared in court before Judge Allen B. Roberts for a pretrial conference on Monday (August 23, 2021) answering to allegations of selling alcoholic beverages to a minor. Samirkumar J. Patel entered a plea of “not guilty” at an arraignment before Judge Allen B. Roberts on May 03, 2021. (Hometown Liquor Express holds one of two licenses to sell liquor within the City of McKee.)www.nolangroupmedia.com
