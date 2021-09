Trying to do everything at once is impossible. Let’s stick to doing one thing at a time. How many times a day do you work on just one thing? It’s difficult, for me, to answer this question. I know that when I open my laptop, it’s game over. I’ll be reading over a long article while checking my Twitter feed, occasionally opening Spotify to change playlists or playing a TV show in the background to “relax.” Maybe I’m falling down an internet rabbit hole and intermittently checking out 35 different tabs. Of course, I’m peppering the process with some quick emails or messages sent from my phone. You get the idea.