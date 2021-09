Paul Heyman discussed why Stephanie McMahon is his favorite person to do a promo with during a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin. “She is very real out there. She is authentic and whether she knows what you’re going to say, or not know what you’re going to say, she is three steps ahead at all times. So, if you’re not four steps ahead, you’re playing catch up with her. She’s so invested in the character. Just the little nuances that she does. The way that she can stare you down and hold back the smile but the smile starts to break through. She’s a very underrated performer and an interesting, intriguing, and challenging person to stand across the ring with microphones in your hand. It can go different ways really quickly with Stephanie.”