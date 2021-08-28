Charges: Brainerd man was under influence of prescription meds during fatal crash
BRAINERD, Minn. — A 42-year-old Brainerd man involved in a fatal crash in Baxter, Minnesota, was arraigned in Crow Wing County District Court Friday, Aug. 27. Kevin Kris Christensen was charged with two counts of felony criminal vehicular homicide for operating a vehicle under the influence and causing great bodily harm; and two gross misdemeanors of criminal vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated.www.wctrib.com
