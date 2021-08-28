Touch a Truck Indian River County–CANCELLED

Hello Touch-A-Truck Family—we are sad to announce that due to COVID-19 we are cancelling Touch A Truck Indian River County 2021. In the interest of public health, rising Covid 19 cases and Indian River County currently being under a State of Emergency, we feel this is the safest decision for this event and our community. We look forward to the future when we can safely have Touch a Truck and to spend some quality community time with you. As always, we appreciate your support of this event.