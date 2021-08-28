YSF Assistant Sailing Director wins major Regatta

YSF Assistant Sailing Director Roberto Ayala First in Junior Division of the Star Class North American Championship. Youth Sailing Foundation’s (YSF) Assistant Sailing Director, Roberto Ayala took first in the Junior Division of the 2021 Star North American Championship. Sailed on August 17-21 in the Pacific Ocean off Newport Beach, California; the regatta drew six Olympic medalists among an elite field of thirty boats. The Star class is a 22-foot high performance sailboat with a two-person crew. In addition to Olympic competition, major regattas like the North American Championship are held around the world leading up to the 2021 World Championship in Keil, Germany. Dating back to 1923, the Star Championship is one of the most coveted cups in all of sailing.