This week. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., teamed up with U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, in sending a letter to U.S. Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen urging her “to use all means necessary to keep all internationally-held reserve assets of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan out of the hands of the Taliban’s illegitimate Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, and to firmly resist any efforts to release these funds.” The senators highlighted that, “releasing any reserve assets to a Taliban-controlled Afghan government would be tantamount to providing a resource windfall to malign actors in direct conflict with the interests of the United States.”