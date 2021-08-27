Central Washington Hospital continues to grapple with COVID hospitalizations

WENATCHEE — As COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in the area, stretching the staff of Central Washington Hospital to their limit, The Wenatchee World sat down with Confluence Health officials to discuss the ongoing work to care for the influx of patients.

The officials included Dr. Jason Lake, chief medical officer, Dr. Peter Rutherford, CEO, and Dr. Mark Johnson, infectious disease specialist.

The panel also discussed:

How COVID-hospitalization trends have changed with the delta variant.

Treatments for hospitalized COVID patients.

The recent surge of COVID-19 vaccinations at Confluence Health locations.

Below is an excerpt of the discussion. Watch the full 45-minute interview here: wwrld.us/hospital.

Central Washington Hospital has 163 adult beds available for patients, 10 more than last week, but not enough staff to care for each due to staffing shortages, Rutherford said. About 20% of total adult beds are filled with COVID patients.

“Some (open positions) we can fill with traveling nurses, traveling (certified nursing assistants), or traveling respiratory therapists, but we can’t get enough staff at any price point because of the national demands,” Rutherford said. “So in reality, we are counting on our staff to work extra shifts and work overtime to try and get as close to 163 as we can.”

The result has been high turnover over the past six weeks with some staff members leaving their professions altogether, Lake said. “Sometimes they just get to a point where they can’t work anymore,” he said.

And under such extreme circumstances, hospital staff have planned what to do if the number of patients exceeds the staff available to take care of them all, Lake said.

Staff members have already been pulled away from their ordinary jobs to other COVID-related tasks like COVID-testing, he said. Elective surgeries that require beds have already been postponed with potentially more on the way.

It is forcing decisions about what things aren’t we going to do,” Rutherford said. “And some of those decisions are easy. You can put off a knee replacement for a little bit, you can put off a hip replacement for a little bit, you can put off a diabetes care follow up, you can put off a little bit of heart disease follow up. But at some point that’s going to catch up with us.”

Back in March 2020, Confluence Health postponed all elective surgeries and rescheduled many in-person appointments due to COVID-19 hospitalizations which eventually resulted in consequences, according to Rutherford.

“We see an increase in strokes, and we see an increase in heart attacks, and we see an increase in terrible outcomes for people because of care that couldn’t be performed in the usual way,” Rutherford said. “And I worry about what that’s going to be six months from now or nine months from now as well.”

'A pandemic of the unvaccinated' as more young people are being hospitalized

The next step would be to have an intensive care nurse work with a couple of nurses who do not typically work in intensive care to try and help manage patients, Lake said. Staff could also be pulled from other outpatient clinics to help which might result in some clinics or surgical services being shut down.

Any more than that, Lake said, and hospital staff would have to enter crisis standards of care which means that a committee of physicians, nurses and legal counsel make choices about who may get care and, in the worst situations, who may die because they can’t receive the care they need.

“I can’t emphasize enough how uncomfortable that is for us as not just an organization, but as individuals, how difficult that would be to be put in that position,” Lake said. “We don’t want to get there. We’re planning for what we can do to avoid getting there. We also need the community’s help, so we don’t get there. We really need everyone to do what they can do to keep themselves safe and healthy so they don’t need to come to the hospital and put us in that position.”

Central Washington Hospital has not reached the point to employ crisis standards of care but has gotten close recently, according to Lake.