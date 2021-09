Marquez Comelab explores what money is and the different forms it has taken in the past for us to consider whether Bitcoin can be used as currency. What did you think of Bitcoin when you first heard about it? Many people immediately think of Bitcoin as something being claimed as money or digital currency. Unavoidably then, conversations about Bitcoin almost always touch on a discussion about what money is, because, as described in the title of its whitepaper, Bitcoin is a “Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System.”