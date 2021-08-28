Cancel
Kent County, DE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kent by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 21:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Kent The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Kent County in central Delaware * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 904 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sandtown, or 13 miles southwest of Dover, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Dover, Harrington, Camden, Bowers, Woodside, Viola, Rising Sun-Lebanon, Rising Sun, Hazlettville, Dover Base Housing, Big Stone Beach, Dover Speedway, Sandtown, Wyoming, Felton, Frederica, Magnolia, Little Creek, Marydel and Rodney Village. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

