Clayton County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clayton by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern Iowa...and southwestern Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clayton The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Clayton County in northeastern Iowa West central Grant County in southwestern Wisconsin Southwestern Crawford County in southwestern Wisconsin * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 802 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near McGregor, or near Prairie Du Chien, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Prairie Du Chien, McGregor, Bloomington, Marquette, Bridgeport, Beetown, Mount Ida, Bagley, and Mount Hope. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

