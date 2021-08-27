Regional planners give thumbs up to Royal Farms plan on Armand Hammer Blvd.
LOWER POTTSGROVE — Plans for a new place to grab some coffee, a donut, gas and get your car cleaned took another step forward the approval process Wednesday night. A proposal to build a Royal Farms convenience store — known as much for its fried chicken as for its other convenience store fare — located off Armand Hammer Boulevard, adjacent to Moyer's lumber, got the thumbs up from the Pottstown Metropolitan Regional Planning Commission.www.pottsmerc.com
