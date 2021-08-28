Spokane Valley offering grants to events, activities that help boost economy
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– Events and activities in Spokane Valley looking for a helping hand can apply for a grant from the city. City leaders said they were accepting applications from nonprofits and public agencies to fund events and marketing activities next year that promote tourism, and boost the local economy. They are accepting proposals for activities that bring visitors from out of the area.www.kxly.com
Comments / 0