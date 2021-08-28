Waymo Will Stop Selling Its Self-Driving LiDAR Sensors To Other Companies
Just months after a CEO shakeup, Waymo is officially halting sales of its custom sensors to third parties. TechCrunch reports:. The move sees the Alphabet-owned self-driving company unwinding a business operation just two years into its lifespan. Waymo confirmed the decision to Reuters, adding that it's now focusing on deploying its Waymo Driver tech across its Waymo One ride-hailing and Waymo Via trucking divisions. [...] Waymo began selling LiDARs -- the tech that measures distance with pulses of laser light -- to companies barring its autonomous vehicle rivals in 2019. It initially planned to sell its short-range sensor (known as Laser Bear Honeycomb) to businesses in the robotics, security and agricultural technology sectors. A form on its website also lists drones, mapping and entertainment as applicable industries.slashdot.org
