Waymo Will Stop Selling Its Self-Driving LiDAR Sensors To Other Companies

Tesla's Full Self-Driving software promises a lot, like the Cybertruck, but the final product remains to be seen. The technology looks exceptional when it works but is downright dangerous when it doesn't, or when it is used by a misinformed or reckless driver. This has led to investigations by US lawmakers and NHTSA. Whether or not the technology and its continued development are controversial, it's certainly worth something. In a move that could now see Tesla's autonomous technology in your non-Tesla vehicle, Elon Musk has made it quite clear that open-sourcing of the software is being considered.