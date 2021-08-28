U.S. Retaliation for the Kabul Bombing Won’t Stop ISIS or End Terrorism

In April, 2017, the United States unleashed a twenty-two-thousand-pound bomb on a complex of caves and tunnels used by ISIS-K, or the Islamic State Khorasan, in eastern Afghanistan. Nicknamed “the mother of all bombs,” it was the largest non-nuclear bomb ever used in combat. It was so big that it had to be pushed out of the rear of a warplane. The bomb was so controversial that the Pentagon had to conduct a legal review to insure that it did not violate the international Law of Armed Conflict. “It is expected that the weapon will have a substantial psychological effect on those who witness its use,” the Pentagon said, in an evaluation of it in 2003.