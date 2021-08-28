Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

U.S. Retaliation for the Kabul Bombing Won’t Stop ISIS or End Terrorism

By Robin Wrigh t
The New Yorker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn April, 2017, the United States unleashed a twenty-two-thousand-pound bomb on a complex of caves and tunnels used by ISIS-K, or the Islamic State Khorasan, in eastern Afghanistan. Nicknamed “the mother of all bombs,” it was the largest non-nuclear bomb ever used in combat. It was so big that it had to be pushed out of the rear of a warplane. The bomb was so controversial that the Pentagon had to conduct a legal review to insure that it did not violate the international Law of Armed Conflict. “It is expected that the weapon will have a substantial psychological effect on those who witness its use,” the Pentagon said, in an evaluation of it in 2003.

www.newyorker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#Kabul#President Of Afghanistan#Isis K#Pentagon#The United Nations#Marines#Navy#Afghans#White House#Biden Administration#Al Qaeda#U S Embassies#American#Taliban#U S Special Operations#Sunni Muslim#Central Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Related
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
Middle EastFOXBusiness

Who is funding ISIS-K, terror group behind the Kabul airport attack?

An offshoot of the Islamic State accused of orchestrating the deadly suicide attack outside the Kabul airport this week emerged six years ago, despite U.S.-led military efforts to squelch the group – and it has rapidly transformed into a dangerous global terror threat. The group, known as Islamic State Khorasan...
PoliticsDefense One

The Two Blows America Is Dealing to the Taliban

Imagine how the scene at the Kabul airport looked to the suicide bomber in the last seconds before he committed his act of murder yesterday: thousands of men, women, and children queuing and jostling in desperate escape from the coming Taliban regime. These were not randomly selected men, women, and children either. These were people with technical skills: medicine, computers, electrical engineering. These were people who spoke foreign languages. These were people who could navigate the modern world and its complex demands. These were people who could do work that could fetch dollars and euros and yen and rupees from the world outside Afghanistan.
Public SafetyWashington Post

ISIS militant admits involvement in torture, killings of American hostages

An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Kayla Mueller had worked with Doctors Without Borders. She visited a Doctors Without Borders hospital before her abduction but had not worked with the group. The article has been corrected. Seven years after the Islamic State horrified people around the world...
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Shore News Network

Biden Administration Officials Who ‘Did Absolutely Nothing’ To Help Girls Escape Taliban, evacuation team claims

A private evacuation team told the Daily Caller News Foundation exclusively that senior Biden administration officials they asked for help in getting people out of Afghanistan didn’t help at all. The team had contacted senior officials in the administration to help evacuate people from Afghanistan before the U.S. withdrawal, according...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Week

The Taliban reportedly struck a deal with U.S. to escort Americans to Kabul's airport. A U.S. defense official said 'it worked beautifully.'

The Biden administration continually tried to assure Americans that the Taliban was cooperating with the U.S. during its withdrawal from Afghanistan over the last few weeks after the group took Kabul. Now, citing two U.S. defense officials, CNN reports that the U.S. military struck a deal with the Taliban that led to the latter escorting Americans to the gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport during that time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy