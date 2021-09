The SEALs may be the only pop-culture heroes to emerge from the disastrous wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. They’re the guys who killed Osama bin Laden. In blockbuster movies and best-selling books, such as “American Sniper” and “Lone Survivor,” they battle not only a ruthless enemy but also risk-averse generals, incompetent politicians and an indifferent citizenry. America might have lost its post-9/11 wars, but the SEALs won theirs — at least in their memoirs and at the movies.