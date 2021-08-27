Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

BC Lions at Ottawa RedBlacks odds, picks and prediction

By Esten McLaren
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOY0O_0bfJtep100

The BC Lions (1-2) visit the Ottawa RedBlacks (1-1) Saturday for the second game of the CFL’s Week 4 with both teams looking to shake off a loss from last week. Kickoff at TD Place will be at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Lions vs. RedBlacks odds and lines and make our best CFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Lions fell 21-16 to the previously winless Edmonton Elks at home Aug. 19. They’ve alternated wins and losses through three weeks while QB Michael Reilly (elbow) has battled injury.

The RedBlacks upset the Elks 16-12 on the road in Week 1 but suffered a 23-10 road loss against the Saskatchewan Roughriders following a Week 2 bye. QB Matt Nichols has been a major disappointment with just 247 passing yards, no touchdowns and 1 interception through two games.

Lions at RedBlacks odds, spread and lines

Odds via Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 6:12 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Lions -230 (bet $230 to win $100) | RedBlacks +160 (bet $100 to win $160)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Lions -4.5 (-115) | RedBlacks +4.5 (-120)
  • Total: 43.5 (O: -115 | U: -120)

PLAY: Try our new, free daily Pick’em Challenge and win. Play now!

Lions at RedBlacks odds, lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

RedBlacks 22, Lions 19

Back the RedBlacks (+160) as home underdogs against the banged-up Lions. In addition to Reilly being limited at practice all week, RBs James Butler (ankle) and Shaq Cooper (hamstring) were limited; WR Lemar Durant (knee) returned to a full practice Thursday.

Though Ottawa is struggling mightily to put points on the board, the defense has been strong and should be able to contain a Lions offense at less than full health.

If the money line upset prediction seems too brazen, back the REDBLACKS +4.5 (-120) with 4 points of insurance.

Ottawa hasn’t given up a passing touchdown through two games and is well-built to handle BC’s one-sided attack.

The UNDER 43.5 (-120) is the way to go on the low total. Both teams have injuries at key skill positions, Nichols has struggled to move the chains and Reilly has just 1 passing TD despite completing 71.6% of his passes for 673 yards.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @EstenMcLaren on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access NFL coverage:

TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | WashingtonFootballWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | TheListWire

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

32K+
Followers
65K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Reilly
Person
Matt Nichols
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bc Lions#Sports Betting#The Bc Lions#Cfl#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Wr Lemar Durant#Td#Estenmclaren#Sportsbookwire#Bearswire#Falconswire#Lionswire#Raiderswire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBDaily Journal

Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics odds, picks and prediction

The Seattle Mariners (68-58) and Oakland Athletics (70-56) cap off a two-game series at Oakland Coliseum Tuesday with a 3:37 p.m. ET first pitch. Let's analyze the lines around the Mariners vs. Athleticsodds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Chris Flexen is the projected starting pitcher for the Mariners. He...
MLBAsbury Park Press

Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins odds, picks and prediction

The Washington Nationals (53-70) and Miami Marlins (51-74) play the opener of a three-game set Tuesday at loanDepot park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Nationals vs. Marlinsodds with MLB picks and predictions. Nationals RHP Erick Fedde (5-8, 5.14 ERA) makes his...
Sportsamericanfootballinternational.com

BC Lions triumph in the rain in Ottawa

OTTAWA — In his return to TD Place, BC’s Rick Campbell collected his second win of the season on the heels of a collective team effort, knocking off his former club, the Ottawa REDBLACKS, 24-12. Leading the charge for his team was a combination of kicking from Jimmy Camacho who went 3-3 on the night and passing from Michael Reilly, who threw for 301 yards. Matt Nichols finished the night with 206 passing yards and an interception.
MLBAlliance Review

Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates odds, picks and prediction

The Arizona Diamondbacks (42-84) and Pittsburgh Pirates (45-80) meet Tuesday at PNC Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Diamondbacks vs. Piratesodds with MLB picks and predictions. LHP Madison Bumgarner is the projected starting pitcher for the Diamondbacks. He is 7-7 with...
NFLHawk Eye

Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys odds, picks and prediction

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2) meet the Dallas Cowboys (0-3) Sunday for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at AT&T Stadium. Below, we look at the Jaguars vs. Cowboys odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets. The Jaguars fought back from a 23-3 hole on the road...
MLBtheintell.com

Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs odds, picks and prediction

The Colorado Rockies (57-67) and Chicago Cubs (54-72) open a three-game series Monday. This set will mark the end of the season series which Colorado leads 2-1. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. from Wrigley Field in Chicago. Let's analyze the lines around the Rockies vs. Cubsodds with MLB picks and predictions.
NFLxflnewshub.com

The Markcast’s CFL Labour Day Weekend 2021 Preview | Episode 56 Feat. Jason Gregor and Gord Randall

It’s a Mark’s (cast) CFL Labour Day Weekend preview on this episode with BOTH Jason Gregor and Gord Randall. We run down the weekend’s matchups including the Montreal Alouettes at the Ottawa REDBLACKS, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers facing the undefeated Saskatchewan Roughriders, the Toronto Argonauts taking on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Edmonton Elks coming on an official “bye” week traveling to Calgary to do battle against the Stampeders. Gord also breaks down the BC Lions season thus far, talks new owner Amar Doman and what America’s CFL team needs to do to be successful in the CFL West.
MLBThe Ledger

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers odds, picks and prediction

The Houston Astros (77-52) face the Texas Rangers (44-85) in the third and final game of their series as they seek the sweep Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:35 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field. Let's analyze the lines around the Astros vs. Rangersodds with MLB picks and predictions.
Sportsamericanfootballinternational.com

Montreal Alouettes dominate in win over Ottawa REDBLACKS

OTTAWA — There was plenty of scoring on Friday night as Mark’s Labour Day Weekend kicked off with excitement in the nation’s capital. A strong showing from the Montreal Alouettes on offence and defence helped them to a 51-29 victory over the Ottawa REDBLACKS at TD Place. Vernon Adams Jr....
Sportsninetynineyards.com

Toronto Argonauts: The team for you?

Could the Toronto Argonauts be the CFL team for you? We recently ran an article giving you some pointers as to which CFL team you might want to support. It was about making the right choice for you. That was a brief introduction to each team. Following on from that...
Public Healthwiartonecho.com

Despite COVID quarantine, Elks' Wilder remains CFL rushing leader

James Wilder Jr. is picking things up right where he left off following a team-wide 10-day COVID quarantine: atop the Canadian Football League leaderboard in rushing. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Averaging 100 yards on the ground each game since joining the...
Sportsbluebombers.com

Game Preview | Labour Day Classic

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS (3-1) at SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS (3-0) THE 4-1-1 Kickoff: Today, 5 p.m. CT, Mosaic Stadium, Regina. Radio: 680 CJOB; Sirius XM (Canada Talks, channel 167) BetRegal.ca odds: Roughriders by 5.5 points. Streaks: Winnipeg: 1W. Saskatchewan: 3W. The Bombers are 3-1 after edging the Calgary Stampeders 18-16 last Sunday...
NFLwiartonecho.com

STAMPS NOTES: Nila Kasitati reconnects with teammates after un-retiring

Nila Kasitati is just happy to be back. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The Calgary Stampeders’ starting right-tackle in 2019 retired right before the start of training camp this season but surprised — and delighted — many around McMahon Stadium when he decided to return to the fold a week or two ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy