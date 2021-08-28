Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Nike Air Max Goes Back to the ’90s With a Reissue of the ‘Persian Violet’ Colorway

By Patrick McGraw
Posted by 
Footwear News
Footwear News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nLHIM_0bfJt8r800

For a company with a history as long and storied as Nike, anniversaries are frequent events. And now is especially the case with ’90s looks from Air Max, whose “Persian Violet” iteration is celebrating a 30th birthday this year. To honor the occasion, Nike has reissued the classic Air Max BW colorway.

The “Persian Violet” was originally designed by Tinker Hatfield and was released in 1991. It gets its BW moniker from the “Big Window,” or the large Air Max unit in the shoe’s midsole. The base of the upper is done in mesh, while leather and suede make up the overlay panels for the mudguard.

The first Hatfield-designed Air Max debuted in 1987 and was the first to offer a window to the sole. Hatfield was inspired by the Centre Georges Pompidou in Paris and designed a shoe that made its technology visible from the outside.

The reissue follows on the heels of the Air Max 90 “Infrared” from last year, and surely won’t be the last Air Max reissue anytime soon.

The Nike Air Max BW “Persian Violet” will drop on Sept. 9 for $130 on the SNKRS app .

In related Nike news, the Nike Dunk Scrap “Sea Glass” will be released soon via the SNKRS app for a retail price of $110.

Comments / 0

Footwear News

Footwear News

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tinker Hatfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Shoe#Nike Dunk#Nike Air Max Goes#Bw#The Air Max#Snkrs#Nike News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
Appareltheeverygirl.com

Nike Just Dropped a Trendsetting Campaign With Serena Williams

There’s hardly a more recognizable or significant athlete than Serena Williams, who has dominated both on the tennis court and as an entrepreneur for as long as most of us can remember. She’s dabbled in the fashion world with her launch of S by Serena, but she’s now shifting gears, with the launch of an inclusive campaign with Nike that’s been a long time coming—and that’s guaranteed to sell out.
Aerospace & DefenseSneakerFiles

Nike Air Force 1 Luxe ‘Black Gum’ Releasing for Winter

Nike Sportswear will have several offerings of their classic models that are more suitable for the colder months. One of those is the Air Force 1 Luxe. This particular Nike Air Force 1 comes dressed in a Black, Blacktan, and Gum Yellow color combination. As you can see, we have tumbled leather on the upper along with smooth leather on the Swoosh logos and heels. Highlighted the pair, we have a water-resistant nylon tongue and a Black midsole. Lastly, a Gum rugged rubber outsole finishes the look.
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

A Classic Air Jordan 7 Makeup Inspires the Air Jordan 6 ‘Bordeaux’ Dropping Soon

Jordan Brand is giving its popular Air Jordan 6 sneaker a new look. The athletic brand confirmed via the Nike SNKRS app that Michael Jordan’s signature shoe is releasing in a “Bordeaux” makeup next month as part of the silhouette’s 30th-anniversary celebrations. While this is a new style for the Jordan 6, the “Bordeaux” iteration was initially introduced on the Air Jordan 7 in 1992. The upper features a gray nubuck upper that’s contrasted by black nubuck overlay panels on the heel. Adding to the look is a purple mesh tongue and a bold orange lace lock. Rounding out the look is...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Simone Biles Looks Like a Work of Art in a Color Block Mini Dress and Chunky Wedge Heels

Simone Biles makes observing art a fashionable event. The four-time Olympic gold medalist posted a photo on Instagram yesterday, where she posed in front of a piece of art that depicted a set of gold wings. For the look, Biles sported a mini dress that featured a multicolored design and simple silhouette, accentuated by brown drawstrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) Biles complemented the outfit with a pair of chunky platform cork wedge heels that incorporated a thick white toe strap. When it comes to Biles’ essential style, she leans towards relaxed looks that align...
Carssneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 4 GG “Wild Things”

Back in April, there were rumors that the Air Jordan 4 would be dressing up in a “Where The Wild Things Are” inspired colorway. And now months thereafter, images of the pair have finally surfaced, its look not too unlike the mock-up shared prior. Throughout the upper, a light tan...
Apparelhypebeast.com

Jordan Brand is Giving the Air Jordan 5 "Oreo" a Retro Release

Fall is going to be an exciting time for Jordan Brand as it has a handsome slew of retro footwear drops to push out, and one silhouette that will have various moments to shine is the Air Jordan 5. After releasing with Parisian flair for its traditional “Quai 54” colorway, the silhouette is throwing back to 2013 and bringing new life to the Air Jordan 5 “Oreo”.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Knicks Colors Adorn This Upcoming Nike Vapormax Plus

Though I may not know from experience, I often hear it’s tough being a Knicks fan. However, with a change in talent, the team now seems to show great promise, so being proud of your blue and orange blood should come with no issues. So if you’re looking to add a game-ready pair to your rotation, then look no further as the Nike Vapormax Plus returns in a colorway more than appropriate.
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 14 Low “Lipstick”

Jordan Brand has been combining women’s focused colorways with an extra layer of storytelling to its releases, adding even more dimension to the brand’s efforts to further appeal to the lady sneakerheads. This upcoming Air Jordan 14 Low draws perhaps the firmest of lines with its backstory as this sultry black/red colorway is actually inspired by lipsticks and cosmetic necessities that women rely on for a night out on the town. While the exterior covers that heritage Chicago Bulls look with a black/red colorway and sporty speckling on the midsole, the insole could detract male interest as it features a pattern of red lips on the left insole. It’s quite the clever placement, however, considering that design detail is invisible to the eye when worn on the streets.
ApparelEsquire

The 10 Best Air Jordan Sneakers of All Time

The label GOAT is a distinction that has lost some of its luster over the past couple of years. It gets thrown around way too flippantly. But in the case of Michael Jordan, the acronym for "greatest of all time" continues to shine bright. The retired basketball player is fixed permanently in the firmament of not just sports stars, but all-around pop culture icons. You don’t need to have watched a game or know anything about basketball to understand his impact. He is a legend in every sense of the word. And the sneakers that bear his name carry the same status.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Nike Air Max BW ‘Los Angeles’ Official Images

Following our look at the ‘Rotterdam’ iteration, Nike will expand on the city series Air Max BW which forms the ‘City Pack.’ This pair will represent Los Angeles. This Nike Air Max BW comes dressed in a Bright Orange, Black, and White color combination. Constructed with mesh, leather, and nubuck throughout, we have a graphic on the insoles, ‘LA’ on the left tongue, and ‘Los Angeles’ on the heels. Next, shades of Purple run throughout that represent SoCal’s sunsets and sunrises. Finally, a White midsole and a Black rubber outsole finish the look.
Lifestylehypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 4 "Red Thunder" Now Has a Release Date

Surfacing in the last few months, the Air Jordan 4 “Red Thunder” now has a release date. Part of Jordan Brand‘s 2021 Holiday lineup, the latest take on the beloved silhouette is centered around a mix of “Black/Red/White.” With a similar color design as the AJ4 “Thunder,” the shoe features a black nubuck upper accented by contrasting elements of red while choice branding introduces hits of white. Elevating the shoe is a red midsole assisted by Air units and black rubber outsoles.
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

A New Speed-Lacing System Lands On The Nike Air Max 95

A year removed from its 25th anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 continues to deliver compelling options to savvy and casual sneaker enthusiasts alike. For its latest proposition, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design has opted for an autumn-friendly “Khaki/Black” colorway complete with a non-standard speed-lacing system clad in “Total Orange.”. Slightly...
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 KO "Storm Blue" Release Date Revealed: Photos

Just a few months ago, Jumpman brought back the Air Jordan 1 KO, which has been known over the years as the High OGs less expensive cousin. This shoe was originally released in the late 80s as a way to offer something more affordable to consumers. With the unique materials and color blocking, it was rumored that the KO stood for "knock off" which is certainly ironic when you consider it was Nike themselves naming it that.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Jordan 6-17-23 Returns In “Carmine”

While the Jordan 6-17-23 doesn’t boast the same popularity as propositions in the mainline Air Jordan series, it delivers a fresh approach to #23’s footwear legacy. Last seen in 2014, the model’s “Carmine” colorway is set to return soon, with all the original specifications that made it popular among casual and savvy fans alike. As its name suggests, the pair features design cues from the Air Jordan 6 and later models, the former currently celebrating its 30th anniversary and lending the titular tone. The accompanying styles lend their sole unit, tongue and profile cutouts to the experiment of a sneaker.
Aerospace & Defensehypebeast.com

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Sports Specialties" Features Purple Corduroy Details

Is expanding its commemorative “Sports Specialties” footwear collection with a new take on the Air Force 1 Low. Best known in the ’90s for its simple, clean and iconic script snapback hats — then a sportswear must-have, rocked by everyone from JAY-Z to Dr. Dre and Eazy-E — Sports Specialties was later acquired by Nike, who’s using its signature tag and bold materials on a footwear collection that also includes other Air Force 1s, Dunks and more.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 4 “Shimmer” Releases Tomorrow

First teased in mid-December 2020, the women’s Air Jordan 4 “Shimmer” finally releases stateside tomorrow, September 3rd. Although the pair has (understandably) drawn comparisons to Off-White‘s “Sail” collaboration from July 2020, the newer retro has gathered its inspiration from neutral makeup palettes. To this end, 32-year-old design has gotten its synthetic leather, mesh paneling and semi-translucent plastic components reimagined in the tannish, titular “Shimmer” hue. Furthermore, the muted Jordans will arrive exclusively in women’s sizing, just as the aforementioned pair by Virgil Abloh. White and “Metallic Silver” accents throughout the shoes deliver some contrast, but there’s no escaping the prominence of the principal tone.
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 36 “Psychic Energy”

In the past few months, only professional athletes were given the opportunity to try out the Air Jordan 36. Now, with GRs slowly rolling out to the public, us normal folk will be given the same right, the “Psychic Energy” among what’s due later this September. Appearing for the first...
ApparelHighsnobiety

Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG "Patent Bred" Release Date, Info, Price

Model: Air Jordan 1 "Patent Bred" Editor's Notes: Debating the most iconic sneakers of all time could take you all day (or a lifetime) but predicting which silhouettes and colorways might make it into that debate may prove an easier task. For the well-versed sneakerhead, the Nike Air Jordan 1 "Bred" probably comes to mind.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus Armors Itself With Cordura For Fall/Winter 2021

Cordura is an extremely underutilized material in sneakers. Though lauded for durability, it’s only crossed the odd release. Nike, thankfully, is in the fabric’s corner, using it to upgrade pairs like this upcoming Air Max Plus. To better prepare for the upcoming Fall/Winter season, the offering does more than just...

Comments / 0

Community Policy