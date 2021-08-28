Nike Air Max Goes Back to the ’90s With a Reissue of the ‘Persian Violet’ Colorway

For a company with a history as long and storied as Nike, anniversaries are frequent events. And now is especially the case with ’90s looks from Air Max, whose “Persian Violet” iteration is celebrating a 30th birthday this year. To honor the occasion, Nike has reissued the classic Air Max BW colorway.

The “Persian Violet” was originally designed by Tinker Hatfield and was released in 1991. It gets its BW moniker from the “Big Window,” or the large Air Max unit in the shoe’s midsole. The base of the upper is done in mesh, while leather and suede make up the overlay panels for the mudguard.

The first Hatfield-designed Air Max debuted in 1987 and was the first to offer a window to the sole. Hatfield was inspired by the Centre Georges Pompidou in Paris and designed a shoe that made its technology visible from the outside.

The reissue follows on the heels of the Air Max 90 “Infrared” from last year, and surely won’t be the last Air Max reissue anytime soon.

The Nike Air Max BW “Persian Violet” will drop on Sept. 9 for $130 on the SNKRS app .

