The Peachtree City Library Art Initiative hosts three fiber artists on the Library Front Entrance Wall. Art quilts veer away from traditional quilt patterns and render artists' ideas and images with fabric, thread, and sometimes other embellishments. From a group of six field-guide-worthy mushroom renderings, to a replica of a European art museum's medieval painting, to an abstract version of "Unruly Thoughts," this exhibit will astound you with the creativity of these three modern fabric artists. On display until October 30. Be sure to see all the art the library has to offer with the local associations' new September/October exhibits, including a preview of artists included in the upcoming Southern Hands Artist Studio Tour in November."