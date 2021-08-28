Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

PM News Brief: BYU Hate Speech, College Vaccine Mandates & Rental Assistance Needs

kuer.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 10th Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the convictions of former real estate investor Claud “Rick” Koerber. He was first indicted in 2009 by a federal grand jury in the Utah district. Koerber was charged with mail fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion. In later years, he faced more charges. Koerber was eventually sentenced to a little more than 14 years in prison and ordered to pay $45 million in restitution. Acting U.S. Attorney Andrea Martinez said in a press release, this case should be a reminder to potential fraudsters that they will be caught and punished. — Ross Terrell.

www.kuer.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Salt Lake County, UT
Education
City
Midvale, UT
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Education
County
Salt Lake County, UT
State
Colorado State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake County, UT
Government
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nyjah Huston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Utah State Prison#Hate Speech#Byu#State Court#The 1utah Project#Lgbtq#Church#The Salt Lake Tribune#Utah Marine#Marines#Facebook#Hillcrest High School#Congressional#Supreme Court#Western#Mountain West News Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Legendary 'Today' show weatherman Willard Scott dies at 87

Willard Scott, who forecast the weather for NBC's "Today" show for more than three decades and spent 65 years at NBC, has died, Al Roker said in an Instagram post on Saturday. "We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris," Roker captioned a series of heartwarming photos of him and Scott.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
Premier LeaguePosted by
Reuters

Argentine players to play against Brazil despite isolation order

SAO PAULO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Three Argentine footballers accused of breaking Brazil’s quarantine laws are set to play in Sunday’s World Cup qualifier between the two sides, even though Brazil’s health regulator ordered their immediate isolation just hours earlier. The official line ups published by the South American Football...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby

Four people are dead including a mother still cradling her now-deceased baby after a massive gunfight early Sunday with a former Marine a Florida sheriff said was “ready for battle” and so aggressive he tried to wrestle a gun from police from his hospital gurney after being captured. Polk County...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
NFLPosted by
NBC News

Tom Brady says he contracted Covid in February after Super Bowl parade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he contracted Covid in February shortly after the team’s Super Bowl 55 parade. Brady, who has since been vaccinated, confirmed he was sick over the winter in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times. The superstar quarterback said the upcoming season will be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy