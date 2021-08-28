PM News Brief: BYU Hate Speech, College Vaccine Mandates & Rental Assistance Needs

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the convictions of former real estate investor Claud “Rick” Koerber. He was first indicted in 2009 by a federal grand jury in the Utah district. Koerber was charged with mail fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion. In later years, he faced more charges. Koerber was eventually sentenced to a little more than 14 years in prison and ordered to pay $45 million in restitution. Acting U.S. Attorney Andrea Martinez said in a press release, this case should be a reminder to potential fraudsters that they will be caught and punished. — Ross Terrell.