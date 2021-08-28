Jason Momoa Teases His Upcoming Buddy-Cop Movie With Dave Bautista
Last week, Marvel Cinematic Universe star Dave Bautista wrote on Twitter that he wanted to make "a Lethal Weapon-type buddy cop movie" with DC star Jason Momoa. The two men have already appeared together on the Apple TV+ series, See, and will soon be sharing the screen in the highly-anticipated Dune. Less than a week after Bautista decided to "throw this out into the atmosphere," Momoa appeared on The Late Late Show to talk with host James Corden about his various projects and when Corden brought up Bautista's tweet, Momoa explained that Bautista actually texted him about the idea and that they're currently working on putting the whole thing together. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Momoa spoke more about how the idea came together.comicbook.com
