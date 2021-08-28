Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jason Momoa Teases His Upcoming Buddy-Cop Movie With Dave Bautista

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Marvel Cinematic Universe star Dave Bautista wrote on Twitter that he wanted to make "a Lethal Weapon-type buddy cop movie" with DC star Jason Momoa. The two men have already appeared together on the Apple TV+ series, See, and will soon be sharing the screen in the highly-anticipated Dune. Less than a week after Bautista decided to "throw this out into the atmosphere," Momoa appeared on The Late Late Show to talk with host James Corden about his various projects and when Corden brought up Bautista's tweet, Momoa explained that Bautista actually texted him about the idea and that they're currently working on putting the whole thing together. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Momoa spoke more about how the idea came together.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Rebecca Ferguson
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
James Corden
Person
Zendaya
Person
Javier Bardem
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Oscar Isaac
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Teases#Marvel Cinematic Universe#Dc#Entertainment Weekly#Hbo Max
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Sylvester Stallone Has The #1 Movie On Streaming Right Now

In the U.S., Sylvester Stallone has the most popular movie on streaming right now. Yes, it’s The Suicide Squad, DC’s latest superhero blockbuster. It’s possible to watch the film from beginning to end and not even realize the Rocky legend is even in it, though. Stallone provides the voice of breakout character King Shark, the loveable yet people-eating fish-man.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Jason Momoa has the #1 most popular movie on Netflix right now. Action thriller Sweet Girl debuted on the streaming platform this past Friday and it’s immediately shot right to the top of the charts. Though the film was met with mostly negative reviews from critics, that hasn’t stopped from checking out the Netflix original this weekend, likely thanks to the presence of the Aquaman star in the lead.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

What Is Jason Momoa’s Net Worth?

Jason Momoa has had a phenomenal couple of years. And seeing as he’s come a long way to achieve these last few years, the road has become a testament to his range, with the variety of often rough and masculine roles he’s played on screen. It’s amazing to imagine that it’s already been over 20 years since his acting debut as Ioane in Baywatch: Hawaii–a 1999 spinoff of the original with David Hasslehoff and Pamela Anderson–and he’s still a much sought after action star. His role as Khal Drogo in Game Of Thrones is still seen as one of the most important characters of the HBO series. If it weren’t for Drogo, Khaleesi wouldn’t have had an army to accompany her to Westeros, a pivotal point in the series. Also, his biggest role as The DC Universe’s Arthur Curry, aka The Aquaman, has only skyrocketed his career to astronomical heights. His latest movie, Sweet Girl, is streaming on Netflix and is currently enjoying success as one of the Top 10 List of Movies To Watch. With the Aquaman sequel just over the horizon, Jason Momoa’s net worth has more than likely Increased since his Game of Thrones days. But exactly how much money has he made?
CelebritiesComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Natalie Portman Speaks on Bulking Up for Marvel Return

The upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder will do the thing that no Marvel fan ever thought would happen, bring back Oscar winner Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. Not only will the star be back as her character for the first time since 2013's Thor: The Dark World, but her character will become the God of Thunder and pick up the hammer as The Mighty Thor. To get ready for her triumphant return the actress bulked up in a big way, Portman opened up about her preparation process for the role revealing in a new interview that she feels strong "feel strong for the first time" in her life.
Moviesjustjaredjr.com

Timothee Chalamet & Zendaya Premiere 'Dune' at Venice Film Festival 2021

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya are THE moment at the Dune premiere during the 2021 Venice Film Festival on Friday (September 3) in Venice, Italy. The co-stars are really serving all of the looks while at the annual event. They were joined on the carpet by their co-stars Javier Bardem, Josh...
MoviesCollider

'Dune': Release Date, Cast, Sequel Details & Everything We Know About Denis Villeneuve's Sci-Fi Epic So Far

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, adapted from Frank Herbert’s epic science fiction saga, is one of the most anticipated films of 2021. And for good reason. With an all-star cast of veterans and newcomers alike, a film score composed by none other than Hans Zimmer, and a riveting space-opera plot sure to create a whole new generation of die-hard fans, Dune is projected to be one of the year’s biggest blockbusters.
Moviesepicstream.com

Dune Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Dune has just had its non-entry world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival and the reviews are in! Critics have shared their thoughts on Denis Villeneuve's epic adaptation of Frank Herbert's masterpiece and the movie's Rotten Tomatoes score has just been revealed. So is Dune Certified Fresh or Rotten?...
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Jason Momoa Shares Filming Experience With 'See' Season 2 Co-Star Dave Bautista: 'Phenomenal Actor'

Jason Momoa got candid about his recent working experience with Dave Bautista in a new interview. Momoa, 42, and Bautista, 52, previously worked together in "Dune." And now the two of them have reunited for the second season of Apple TV+'s "See." In his recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the "Aquaman" star spoke about his experience filming the new season of the sci-fi drama with Bautista.
MoviesIGN

Dune: Dave Bautista as Beast Rabban

Dune casts another Marvel veteran, Guardians of the Galaxy's Dave Bautista, in the key role of the Harkonnens' psychotic chief enforcer, Glossu "The Beast" Rabban. Through Beast Rabban, House Harkonnen has brutally suppressed Arrakis' indigenous population, the Fremen, in their pursuit of the planet's most valuable natural resource. Living up to his nickname, Rabban is a dim-witted, savage animal who uses brute force to instill fear and secure the Harkonnens' nefarious goals. Dune reunites actor Dave Bautista with his Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve. Dune opens n the US and UK on October 22 and in Australia on October 21.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

‘Dune’ Director Praises Scarlett Johansson’s Move To Sue Disney

Dune director Denis Villeneuve is supportive of Scarlett Johansson’s decision to sue Disney over Black Widow’s release strategy. Scarlett Johansson made headlines earlier last month when she decided to sue Disney over how they handled Black Widow‘s release. Disney opted to release the film in both cinemas and on Disney Plus via Premiere Access, meaning families could watch the film day and date for $30 USD. Seeing as the film was released on the streaming service, it clearly ate into Black Widow’s box office numbers, resulting in Johansson getting a lesser percentage of the box office total.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Dave Bautista Reportedly Still Pushing To Play Bane

Dave Bautista says his age is the reason he’s planning to retire as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Drax the Destroyer after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. After all, the former professional wrestler will be 54 when James Gunn’s threequel hits theaters in May 2023; he’s just not sold on spending hours in the makeup chair and remaining shirtless for any longer than necessary.
MoviesNewsday

'Sweet Girl' review: Even charismatic Jason Momoa can't save this movie

WHAT IT'S ABOUT After Amanda Cooper (Adria Arjona) dies of cancer when an experimental drug is shadily pulled off the market right before her treatment, her husband Ray (Jason Momoa) sets out for revenge in the Netflix action thriller "Sweet Girl." Teenage daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) joins Ray as he...
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Predictions We’re Making for the Bautista and Momoa Movie

Buddy cop movies are something that feels like they should belong to the 80s and 90s since the whole idea of a police movie is at this time kind of a touch-and-go thing given the idea that cops aren’t the most popular people these days. But with the realization that Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista want to star in a cop movie that would feature them in a type of Lethal Weapon style movie that would likely bring back the old-school feel of it one can’t help but make a few predictions about the movie that could be based on past examples and personal bias surrounding the two actors. But it’s also possible to make a few educated guesses as to how this movie would go simply because normally we see individuals that are very different in stature and overall skill sets. While Bautista and Momoa are different enough, seeing them on the screen together would likely get a lot of people thinking that there’s not that much difference when one really looks at them.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Jason Momoa Reveals Which 2 of His Projects His Kids Aren’t Allowed to Watch

Jason Momoa has a couple of rules when it comes to his kids’ TV diets, including the shows and movies that he stars in. The actor talked about balancing fatherhood and Hollywood stardom in a new interview on the Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa this weekend. He said that his children are not allowed to watch some of his more graphic, violent work.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Sweet Girl Ending: Why That Big Moment Makes The Jason Momoa Movie So Great

Warning! The following contains SPOILERS for Netflix's Jason Momoa movie Sweet Girl. Proceed with caution. Netflix's Sweet Girl has audiences buzzing and is towards the top of the streaming service's popularity list. After watching the Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced movie over the weekend, I can totally understand the hype. A big thrill of this movie comes because of one huge moment, which makes the viewer rethink everything they saw beforehand.

Comments / 0

Community Policy