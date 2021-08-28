Flood Advisory issued for Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 900 PM MDT. * At 701 PM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving slowly towards the northeast. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Fe, Eldorado At Santa Fe, Canada De Los Alamos, Lamy, La Cienega and Agua Fria.